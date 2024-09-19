Golf outing benefits North Chicago H.S. grads attending CLC

LAKE FOREST – Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest and North Chicago School District 187 are partnering for the fourth annual Faith on the Fairway golf outing, which will take place Sept. 21 at Foss Park Golf Course.

The event assists North Chicago High School graduates as they take their first steps toward securing career-oriented, family sustaining jobs.

Faith on the Fairway so far has raised $132,000 for the North Chicago Public Education Foundation’s Warhawk Lancer Futures Scholarship.

The scholarship provides crucial tuition, financial support and counseling to North Chicago students attending the College of Lake County.

Recognizing the ongoing need to support North Chicago students beyond high school, District 187 Superintendent John Price said, “Our students often have family responsibilities and choose to remain close to home. The College of Lake County is a vital first step for many, making our support of NCPEF’s scholarship program essential.”

Twenty-one North Chicago students have benefited from the Warhawk Lancer Futures Scholarship, which includes tuition coverage, counseling, a gasoline stipend and food assistance.

Faith on the Fairway will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. After 18 holes of golf, participants are invited to a catered lunch and silent auction.

For information, to register or donate online, visit www.faithonthefairway.org.