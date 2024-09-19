Fill the Drum event planned at Warren Township H.S.

Warren Township High School invites the community to the annual Fill the Drum: Festival of Bands at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at O’Plaine Stadium. (Photo provided by Warren Township High School)

GURNEE – Warren Township High School invites the community to the annual Fill the Drum: Festival of Bands at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at O’Plaine Stadium.

The special event will showcase performances by the Blue & Gold Band, the award-winning Competition Band and talented middle school musicians from Viking Middle School and Woodland Middle School, who feed into the district.

As part of the celebration, senior members of each group will be recognized for their dedication and achievements.

The WTHS Competition Band will perform its highly acclaimed show “Which Witch is Which,” directed by Lawrence Rogers and Dave Tribley. The band’s most recent victory was at the Grayslake North Knight’s Marching Tournament, where the band was named Grand Champions. The band also won Best Percussion, Best Auxiliary and First in Class.

Fill the Drum is more than a musical event. It’s a community-driven initiative that began in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina. It has evolved into a charitable tradition with donations collected at the gate to support a chosen cause. Over the years, funds have been donated to organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the Iowa Flood Relief Fund and local animal shelters.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to “fill the drum” as a show of solidarity and support. This year’s charity is the Warren Township Food Pantry.

The event is open to the public. Donations are encouraged at the gate.