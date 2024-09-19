Brushwood Center North, Clean Power Lake County to cut ribbon on new hub

WAUKEGAN – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods and Clean Power Lake County will open their new shared office space at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 415 Washington St. in downtown Waukegan.

The event will include an outdoor ribbon-cutting, light refreshments, small group tours of the office space, arts and nature activitie, and opportunities to learn more about environmental justice in northeast Lake County.

Clean Power Lake County and Brushwood Center have been established partners in environmental justice and health equity work in Lake County. The two distinct organizations have unique programs and goals but a shared mission for a healthy environment in Lake County.

“Clean Power Lake County has worked tirelessly in and for Waukegan since 2013. Collaboration has strengthened our efforts in the community and enhanced our reach across Lake County, " CPLC co-chair Celeste Flores said in a news release. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with Brushwood. Together we will continue to be bold in building a Lake County where everyone breathes clean air, drinks clean water and has access to healthy soil.”

Brushwood Center North is an expansion of Brushwood Center, which is based in the Ryerson Conservation area in Riverwoods.

“Brushwood Center North will give us more opportunities to work with our communities, artists,and partners to support a healthier, cleaner Northeast Lake County,” Brushwood Center executive director Catherine Game said in the release. “Our youth education coordinator and coalition building manager, who both grew up in Waukegan, will operate out of this new office. We’re looking forward to being literally in the same room with our partners at Clean Power Lake County and I can’t wait to see the collaborations that unfold.”

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. or drop by during the ArtWauk. Small group tours will take place until 6:30 p.m.