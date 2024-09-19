Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee returns for second year

GURNEE – From 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21, Bittersweet Golf Club, 875 Almond Road, will host Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee.

Because of the tremendous success of last fall’s inaugural event, Bittersweet Golf Club, the village of Gurnee, the Gurnee Park District and local vendors agreed to offer another 21-and-older event to the community.

Admission is free.

Unwind by the fire while enjoying live music from Matthew Nanke and tasting your favorite adult beverage or compete with friends at Axe Throwing, Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, Golf Billiards and Giant Connect 4.

Drinks and food will be available to buy from local Gurnee brewers and food vendors.

The event is a partnership of the Gurnee Park District, village of Gurnee, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club of Gurnee.