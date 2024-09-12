Ray Auto Group sponsors Big Hollow Back to School Bash

Ray Auto Group was thrilled to continue its tradition of community support by sponsoring the Big Hollow Back to School Bash for the third consecutive year. (Photo provided by Ray Auto Group)

FOX LAKE – Ray Chevrolet believes in the power of community and the importance of giving back.

The dealership’s commitment to supporting local institutions and fostering growth in the Fox Lake area always has been a cornerstone of its business philosophy. This year, the dealership is thrilled to continue that tradition of community support by sponsoring the Big Hollow Back to School Bash for the third consecutive year.

Over the past three years, the dealership proudly has supported the school’s initiatives and events, helping to create a positive and enriching environment for students and their families. This year, a donation of $2,000 went toward a 30-foot zip line, providing a thrilling and fun experience for both children and adults to enjoy.

Ray Chevrolet is proud to be the community’s Chevy dealer and part of the Fox Lake community. Its sponsorship of the Big Hollow Back to School Bash is a reflection of its commitment to giving back and supporting the growth and development of local youth. The dealership looks forward to continuing this tradition and making a positive impact for many years to come.

For more information about community events or to learn about the latest vehicles, visit Ray Chevrolet in Fox Lake. Follow the dealership on Facebook for updated news.