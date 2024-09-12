Playful puppy aims to be treasured by forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Loot says, “My brother Cash and sister Dough are priceless! Not only that, but we are ready to teach you all about Physics 101. Perpetual motion. We can run and chase each other forever. Good luck trying to get us to stay still if we are in one of the play yards. We may have large floppy ears, but we can’t take off, so when we jump down from the agility equipment, we land on our paws and may even do a little rollover. There is so much more that we could teach you, including a lot about loving. I’ve also been working the crowds at several events and I got an A+.”

Loot, a fox hound, is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.