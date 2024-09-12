Letter: Just a thought ... about sweeping it under the rug

To the Editor:

Sometime in the 1900s, that saying was created. It was used often and it came about from finding out that a maid or house cleaner swept extra debris under the rug in order to hide the extra mess to finish in a timely manner or simply because of laziness or nonconformity.

The saying became popular way back in the day and still is being used. People are aware that sweeping it under the rug refers to hiding or excluding something that is not just dirt or dust and could be something that isn’t being addressed as it should be.

Have you ever swept anything under the rug? Hurrying to hide one’s dirty dishes on the closet floor when your guests arrive early is the same as sweeping something under the rug.

Why turn your back when you see someone you know speeding down your residential street? You could be preventing a future accident or injury by addressing the issue in a kind, mannerly way, which might cause the driver to slow down.

Pretending something didn’t happen doesn’t make it so. It could be said that you swept it under the rug when you ignore what you saw.

Some people feel it’s easier to hide something or evade it rather than to deal with it, but it’s still under the rug.

Maybe just put the broom down and deal with it.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda