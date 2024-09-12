Lake County Forest Preserves announces lineup for SeptOberfest

Enjoy live music by local artists, along with various events and programs on Wednesday and Thursday evenings through October. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has organized a lineup of entertainment for SeptOberfest at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

Enjoy live music by local artists along with events and programs on Wednesday and Thursday evenings through October.

Lakeside firepits and free firewood are available on a first-come, first-served basis. S’mores kits can be purchased. Grab a light dinner, snack or beverage from the walk-up cafe by Relish Catering at Independence Grove.

Throughout SeptOberfest, the Beer Garden at Independence Grove is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The venue features local craft beers on tap from Lake County breweries. Wine, ciders, nonalcoholic beverages, cold brew coffee and packaged snacks also are available. Beer flights and tastings are included in the offerings.

“The Beer Garden has become a go-to destination for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “With its stunning views of the 129-acre lake, it’s an ideal place for families to gather and savor the transition into fall.”

Musical entertainment from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Enjoy the vibrant sounds of mariachi by the Cielito Lindo family in advance of Mexican Independence Day.

Sept. 18 and Oct. 17: Singer-songwriter Brett Ratner plays acoustic guitar.

Sept. 19: Mojo Daddies from Libertyville and Grayslake will perform rock, pop and blues.

Sept. 26: Chuck Wilson is a guitarist and singer-songwriter.

Oct. 3: The Complex performs rock and pop from the 1950s to present.

Oct. 9 and Oct. 24: Singer James Bruebach will perform rock and country.

Oct. 10 and Oct. 23: Ryan Lindsey will perform classic rock, country and pop.

Oct. 16: Megan Lick plays acoustic covers.

Oct 30: Donna Brooks and Ironwood perform contemporary and folk-rock-Americana.

Programs

Sept. 25: Trivia Night takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Enjoy Hike & Hops from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and learn facts about nature. Registration is required.

Oct. 31: Halloween Party, DJ and Costume Contest for all ages from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Independence Grove entrance fee and Beer Garden details

Vehicle parking is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged $12 a car on weekends. Bring your own blanket and lawn chairs. Group rates and reservations are available at the Beer Garden. Email IndependenceGrove@LCFPD.org for details and pricing. With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

Sponsorship opportunities

If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.