19th Judicial Circuit to host 13th annual Veterans History Project

Registration is now open for the annual Veterans History Project. Pictured are the participants from the 2023 project. (Photo provided by the 19th Judicial Circuit)

WAUKEGAN – Registration is open for the annual Veterans History Project.

Veterans will be interviewed by volunteer lawyers regarding their wartime experiences. The oral histories will be recorded and transcribed by court reporters and archived in the Library of Congress.

Once archived, these firsthand accounts of American war veterans will be accessible online to serve as both an inspiration for generations to come and available for use by researchers so that Americans can better understand the realities of war.

Civilians who were actively involved in supporting war efforts (war industry workers, USO workers, civilian flight instructors and pilots, medical personnel, etc.) also are invited to share their stories.

Complimentary breakfast and refreshments will be provided courtesy of volunteer organizations and veterans are welcome to bring family members. Registration for participation is required.

For more information, contact Ashleigh Carrera at 847-377-3903 or courtsoutreach@lakecountyil.gov.