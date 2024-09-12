19th Judicial Circuit announces 2025 events for students of Lake County

The judges of the 19th Judicial Circuit are proud to announce the events that will take place in 2025 for Lake County students. Reading to grade school students is among the activities planned. (Photo provided by the 19th Judicial Circuit)

WAUKEGAN – The judges of the 19th Judicial Circuit announced events that will take place in 2025 for Lake County students.

High School Mock Trial: In February, the 19th Judicial Circuit will host teams from Lake County, as well as the Chicago area, to participate in the High School Mock Trial Invitational. The invitational is governed by the rules and procedures of the Illinois State Bar Association. The program receives sponsorship from the Lake County Law-Related Education Initiative in partnership with the Circuit Court of Lake County and with support from the Lake County Bar Association/Foundation and the Juvenile Officer’s Association.

Page It Forward: In conjunction with the February celebration of the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln, Lake County judges will be among the many Illinois judges to read a book to grade school students. Judges will travel to students’ classrooms dressed in their black robes to make classroom appearances and read a book and discuss its intersection with history and the law. The book will be donated to the school library.

Law Merit Badge Seminar: In March, the judges and staff welcome the Scouts for Law Merit Badge Day, when Scouts earn their Law Merit badge. The judges and staff address the difference between civil and criminal laws, the origin of the law, the development of the jury system, the Justinian Code and the Magna Carta and famous trials in history. Judges preside over a mock trial with the Scouts serving as members of the jury.

Law Day: Law Day is Friday, May 2, 2025, and the 19th Judicial Circuit will have a coloring contest for kindergarten to third grade, poster contest for grades 4 to 6, essay contest for grades 7 to 12 and illustration contest for grades 6 to 12. The 19th Judicial Circuit holds a ceremony for the winners and hands out prizes. Look for more information to ensure your students participate in this program.