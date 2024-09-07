Passenger in Antioch motorcycle crash succumbs to her injuries

ANTIOCH – The 48-year-old passenger of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash near Antioch has succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

About 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Route 59 and Diemer Street, an unincorporated area near Antioch, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies found a downed 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 48-year-old woman unconscious in the roadway.

The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Gregory Shaer, 51, of the 25000 block of West Blackstone Place in unincorporated Lake Villa, initially told deputies he was traveling south on Route 59 and swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that turned in front of him, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. Shaer did not suffer significant injuries, according to the release.

A 33-year-old Antioch woman who said she was traveling north on Route 59 in her GMC Acadia told sheriff’s deputies she was sideswiped by the southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the GMC said Shaer swerved into her lane of traffic and sideswiped her vehicle, according to the release. Evidence was found at the scene consistent with the statement from the driver of the GMC.

Shaer has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm (Class 4 felony), DUI (Class A misdemeanor), and driving in the wrong lane of traffic (infraction). More charges are possible.

On the morning of Sept. 4, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified by staff from Advocate Condell Medical Center that, despite care and treatment, the passenger had succumbed to her injuries. The Lake County Coroner’s Office initiated a death investigation at that time.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Mechelle Hall, of Lindenhurst. Based on preliminary investigation, Hall’s death is consistent with blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.