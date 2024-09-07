Lake County Sheriff announces fall community police academy

WAUKEGAN -- Sheriff John D. Idleburg announces the return of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Community Police Academy, which will begin the week of Sept. 16 and run until Nov.18.

Classes will be held on Mondays at the sheriff’s substation in Libertyville and headquarters in Waukegan.

The Community Police Academy is open to all Lake County residents aged 18, or older, of good moral character with no felony convictions.

This is a free series of events and participants will get an in-depth view of all the various responsibilities of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Participants will get an inside look at our Corrections Division, Patrol Division, Court Security Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Crash Investigations Unit, Evidence Collections/Processing Unit,

“I am pleased to offer our second Community Police Academy this year,” Idleburg said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get an inside look at the operations of your sheriff’s office. You will have a chance to hear and learn from our professionals who serve the community each and every day.”

The application deadline is Sept. 12. Applications are available on the homepage of the sheriff’s office website at: https://bit.ly/4e0hl5y