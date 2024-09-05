Letter: Just a thought ... about pet walkers

To the Editor:

There are many people of all ages who walk other people’s pets. Some charge a fee. Some do it as a favor.

My question is: How responsible do you think the pet walker would be if something went awry?

What if there was an uncontrollable accident or maybe even a loose dog lunging at the pet and possibly causing a bite or injury? Or the walker could accidentally drop the leash and the pet could run away or into traffic. Should the pet walker be totally or somewhat responsible for any occurrence? Does this depend on what the owner decides?

Should something be in writing before the owner gives the leash to a pet walker or is that thinking negative? Could a discussion between the owner and the walker concerning expectations be advisable before the first walk?

There are times when agreements are made, but all the what ifs usually are not addressed because people don’t think about them. It may be best to go over the owners’ expectations and see if both parties are on the same page.

Mindfulness and awareness are the best practices. Pets are precious and the most important thing to note is the pets are on a leash controlled by the hands of their walkers.

If the pet walker remains totally attentive, all should go well and the pet arrives home safely.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda