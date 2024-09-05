September 05, 2024
Job Center of Lake County announces 3 upcoming job fairs

September is Workforce Development Month

By Shaw Local News Network

WAUKEGAN – The Job Center of Lake County is celebrating Workforce Development Month in September with extra events including three job fairs and workshops covering job search, financial empowerment and digital skills.

Zion Lake County Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Zion Park District Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion. Veterans are given priority during the first half hour. Bring copies of your resume to network with employers.

Diverse Abilities Job Fair: 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Advanced Technology Center, 7735 W. Grand Ave. Gurnee. Veterans will receive priority during the first half hour.

Annual Hire Lake County Job Fair: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, Ten Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Early access for veterans at 10:30 a.m. Registration is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

To register or for more information, visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4927/Job-Center-of-Lake-County.

