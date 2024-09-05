‘Finn’s After Dark’ fundraiser to benefit USO

For the third year in a row, Mickey Finn’s Brewery is hosting an outdoor cookout and concert to raise funds for the United Service Organizations (USO). (Photo provided by Mickey Finn's)

LIBERTYVILLE – Illinois’ oldest brewpub again is showing its support to the men and women who serve our nation. For the third year in a row, Mickey Finn’s Brewery is hosting an outdoor cookout and concert to raise funds for the United Service Organizations.

The third annual Finn’s After Dark at Mickey Finn’s, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, will feature music from DJ Sylkk and local cover band Betty Soul.

The party also will have food options and award-winning Mickey Finn’s beer.

Finn’s After Dark is free to attend. Donations of any size are appreciated. All food and beverage proceeds will be donated to the local USO organization at Naval Station Great Lakes.

The cookout and concert will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the back parking lot of Mickey Finn’s Brewery in historic downtown Libertyville.

In its first two years, Finn’s After Dark event has raised more than $42,000 for the USO.

“Supporting the USO and our military families is something we hold close to our hearts,” owner Brian Grano said in the news release. “Our service members give so much and it’s our privilege to give back in this way. We’re proud to see our community come together to support such an important cause and we look forward to making this year’s event the best one yet.”

The evening is presented by Mickey Finn’s Brewery and Liberty Auto Group of Libertyville. Mickey Finn’s has been a staple in downtown Libertyville for decades, celebrating 30 years as a brewery. More than 10 million pints of beer have been served since they started brewing in 1994.