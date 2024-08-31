Sheriff’s K-9 Axel tracks man fleeing from traffic crash

Yiyari C. Salvador, 26, of the 200 block of Marlene Court, Wauconda (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LONG GROVE -- A Wauconda man who police say was driving while intoxicated was arrested after causing a traffic crash and fleeing from the scene on foot in Long Grove.

About 3:25 p.m. Aug. 28, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 22 and Old McHenry Road for a traffic crash, according to a news release. The 911 caller indicated that the man who rear-ended his car had fled on foot. He provided a description to Lake County Sheriff’s 911 emergency telecommunicators. Deputies arrived and established a perimeter.

Sheriff’s Deputy Gauer and K-9 Axel responded to the scene. Axel obtained the scent of the man who fled and immediately began tracking. He tracked nearly 2 miles into Heron Creek Forest Preserve. Lake County Forest Preserve rangers were informed of the situation.

The suspect, later identified as Yiyari C. Salvador, 26, of the 200 block of Marlene Court, Wauconda, was found next to a forest preserve trail by a sheriff’s deputy and forest preserve ranger. Salvador was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Salvador has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

He was transported to the Lake County Jail and processed. His next court date is Sept. 25.

Nobody was injured in the crash.