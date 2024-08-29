Prairie State Legal Services board to meet in Rockford

ROCKFORD – The board of directors of Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 13.

The meeting is open to the public.

Those interested in attending may come to the PSLS office at 303 N. Main St., Suite 600, Rockford.

PSLS provides representation to low-income and elderly individuals and families in 36 counties in northern and central Illinois. To be eligible for free services, clients must meet certain guidelines.

PSLS offices are located in Bloomington, Galesburg, Joliet, Kankakee, Moline, Ottawa, Peoria, Rockford, Waukegan, West Chicago and Woodstock. PSLS receives funding from the Legal Services Corporation, Area Agencies on Aging, United Ways, The Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois and other sources.