Letter: Just a thought ... about ‘I’m sorry’

To the Editor:

Don’t you think that when anyone says “I’m sorry,” those two words always are sincere and heartfelt? Would you agree that often those words only could be an utterance to show politeness? Some people say they are sorry by attempting to attach ease to a situation or comment that in some way aroused hurt, anger or resentment.

At times these two words are said insincerely to appease, cover up or excuse something that affected one person or more.

Customer service employees are trained to apologize for unintentional experiences that customers encounter on a daily basis. Damaged products, delayed deliveries and incorrect charges are only some of the inconveniences that shoppers contend with due to no fault of their own. During these unfortunate occurrences, some shoppers are not appeased by an apology, while it could make others feel a bit better.

Continuously, the two apologetic words surround everyday living and will be said over and over with or without sincerity. Can you agree that pangs of hurt or inconvenience will not always be forgiven and forgotten by everyone?

Saying “I’m sorry” with sincerity to some people can ease and comfort, yet to others it will be meaningless. It always depends on the person.

Offering sincere condolences is thoughtful and hopefully will be truly appreciated by someone in distress. Could it be beneficial to assess the way we say we’re sorry by adding an additional comment?

Think about that. Words can affect.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda