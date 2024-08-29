Lake County Health Department reports year’s first West Nile virus death

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center is reporting the first human cases of neuroinvasive West Nile virus in Lake County for 2024.

In the past seven days, three individuals have tested positive for West Nile virus, up from just one case reported last year. One of the affected individuals, in their 80s, experienced symptom onset in mid-August and passed away shortly thereafter.

“West Nile virus can pose a serious risk to older people and those with a weakened immune system,” Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in a news release. “By taking steps to protect ourselves from mosquitoes, we can keep potentially severe illness at bay.”

The Health Department regularly monitors mosquito populations to identify the type of mosquito known to spread West Nile virus and notifies local governments when there is an increased level of activity.

So far in 2024, 109 out of 538 (20.3%) mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus. At this time in 2023, 100 out of 584 (17.1%) mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus. A “mosquito pool” is a batch of mosquitoes that were captured for testing.

Follow the “4 Ds of Defense” to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes:

Drain: Drain standing water from items around your home, yard, and business.

Defend: When outdoors, use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, or IR3535 and reapply according to label directions.

Dawn to Dusk: Protect yourself all day and night, and wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.

Protect yourself all day and night, and wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity. Dress: Wear long sleeves, pants, and closed toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms of illness. However, some may become ill usually three to 15 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.

These symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In few individuals, neuroinvasive illness such as meningitis (inflammation of tissue surrounding spinal cord) or encephalitis (inflammation of tissue surrounding the brain), or even death, can occur. People older than 60 years and individuals with weakened immune systems and/or multiple medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Find more prevention tips and information on West Nile Virus at www.FightTheBiteNow.com.

Residents can call the Health Department’s West Nile hotline at 847-377-8300 to report stagnant water, dead bird locations, and to learn more about West Nile virus symptoms.