Give blood, get free pizza

GURNEE – Nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors to make an appointment to boost the blood supply for patients in need. As an added incentive, donors will receive pizza.

The supply of type O blood, which doctors use most to help patients, reached an 18-month low this summer. Additional donors are needed to roll up their sleeves to prevent another emergency shortage.

Every donor who visits a Vitalant Donation Center in Illinois from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23 will receive a complimentary coupon for one free pizza from Jet’s Pizza.

As a special thanks to donors who answer the call, Vitalant is offering those who donate through Sept. 4 a 1980s throwback “Super Donor” T-shirt plus a $10 gift card through its Donor Rewards program.

To make an appointment to give, go to vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant Blood Donor mobile app or call 877-258-4825.