August 29, 2024
Election petitions available for pickup in Antioch Township

Four trustee positions among posts up for vote during April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election

By Shaw Local News Network

ANTIOCH – The April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election will include the following Antioch Township offices: assessor, clerk, highway commissioner and supervisor. Each are four-year terms.

Additionally, there are four township trustee positions. Each are four-year terms.

Petition packets are available at the Antioch Township office, 1275 Main St., Antioch. They can be obtained electronically by emailing mdawe@antiochtownshipil.gov.

The first day to circulate nominating petitions was Aug. 20.

The first day to file nominating petitions at the Antioch Township office is Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. and the last day to file is Monday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. The Antioch Township clerk’s office will accept petitions Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. during the filing period. No petitions will be accepted outside of those hours.

Anyone in line to file petitions at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, will be placed in a lottery to determine ballot placement. In order to qualify for the simultaneous filing lottery on the last day of filing, you must file your petition between the hours of 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

