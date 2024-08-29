Election petitions available for pickup in Antioch Township

ANTIOCH – The April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election will include the following Antioch Township offices: assessor, clerk, highway commissioner and supervisor. Each are four-year terms.

Additionally, there are four township trustee positions. Each are four-year terms.

Petition packets are available at the Antioch Township office, 1275 Main St., Antioch. They can be obtained electronically by emailing mdawe@antiochtownshipil.gov.

The first day to circulate nominating petitions was Aug. 20.

The first day to file nominating petitions at the Antioch Township office is Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. and the last day to file is Monday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. The Antioch Township clerk’s office will accept petitions Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. during the filing period. No petitions will be accepted outside of those hours.

Anyone in line to file petitions at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, will be placed in a lottery to determine ballot placement. In order to qualify for the simultaneous filing lottery on the last day of filing, you must file your petition between the hours of 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.