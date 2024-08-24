Raymond Auto Group sponsors Elote Fest in Round Lake Beach

This year’s Elote Festival is proudly sponsored by Ray Auto Group and Raymond Auto Group, who recently presented a generous $4,500 check to the nayor of Round Lake Beach, Scott Nickles, and his administrative team. This sponsorship is a testament to the strong community support and the importance of the event for local residents. (Photo provided by Ray Auto Group)

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- Get ready for a celebration like no other -- the Elote Festival in Round Lake Beach!

Sponsored by Ray Auto Group from Aug. 23 to 25, this exciting three-day event will take over Civic Center Way, promising a fantastic blend of food, music, and family fun.

The Elote Festival is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the best of what summer festivals have to offer. With over 20 food trucks serving up a mouthwatering array of culinary delights, including, of course, the star of the show—elote—your taste buds are in for a treat. This Mexican street corn, often topped with a savory mix of cheese, spices, and lime, will be available in numerous variations, ensuring you find your perfect bite.

But the festival is not just about food. Music lovers will enjoy a weekend packed with live performances from a diverse lineup of bands. Whether you’re into rock, Latin rhythms, or soulful melodies, there’s something for everyone to groove to. The live music will provide the perfect backdrop as you explore the festival grounds, making each moment even more memorable.

For families and kids, the festival offers a fantastic carnival with rides, games, and fun activities. It’s an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some old-fashioned fun while making lasting memories.

This year’s Elote Festival is proudly sponsored by Ray Auto Group and Raymond Auto Group, who recently presented a generous $4,500 check to the mayor of Round Lake Beach, Scott Nickles, and his administrative team. This sponsorship is a testament to the strong community support and the importance of the event for local residents.

The Elote Festival offers an incredible opportunity to enjoy great food, fantastic music, and a carnival atmosphere, all while celebrating the vibrant community spirit of Round Lake Beach. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, music lover, or just looking for a fun outing with family and friends, this festival is the place to be. For more updates follow Ray Chevrolet on Facebook or visit raychevrolet.com!