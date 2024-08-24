Mum sale to benefit Save-A-Pet

Save-A-Pet is once again hosting its annual Fall Mum Sale, which kicked off Aug. 15, with online orders being taken through noon Sept. 6. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE -- Save-A-Pet is once again hosting its annual Fall Mum Sale, which kicked off Aug. 15, with online orders being taken through noon Sept. 6.

The mums are being sold in 9-inch pots (the size of 2-gallon-size plants) and are available in shades of yellow, red, purple, orange and white.

All mum orders can be picked up at Save-A-Pet, located at 31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, IL 60030, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. It will be a contactless pickup with Save-A-Pet volunteers placing the mums directly into the buyer’s car.

“This has always been a very successful fundraiser that tremendously helps our rescue. We’re hoping to be able to reach even a larger audience this year to raise as much money as possible for our animals in need,” development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release.

Each mum costs $18, with all proceeds going directly to the care of the dogs and cat of Save-A-Pet. There will be no onsite sales.

Visit www.SaveAPetIL.org to purchase yours today.