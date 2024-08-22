Next phase of library’s outdoor space plan approved

The recently completed Phase I of Lake Villa District Library’s Outdoor Space Plan features author terraces, solar-powered umbrella tables and more seating. (Photo provided by Lake Villa Library District)

LINDENHURST – Activity courtyards, an outdoor reading room and a performance pavilion are among the projects in Phase II of the Lake Villa District Library’s Outdoor Space Plan, which was approved by the library board and the village of Lindenhurst on Aug. 12.

“Obtaining approvals from the village of Lindenhurst and the library board were key steps for the project,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “It’s one step closer in becoming a haven the community can enjoy for years to come.”

Developing the library’s outdoor space became a key focus for the library board after community surveys and focus groups highlighted its importance.

Hitchcock Design Group was hired in 2021 to develop a comprehensive plan of landscape projects to be implemented over a number of years. The first phase, completed in late July, includes shade structures, additional seating and beautification of the library’s main entrance.

The second phase of the outdoor space plan focuses on the library’s backyard and includes features that add both whimsy and respite: an arbor gateway to a garden and outdoor reading room, a series of playful berms, a Hobbit House, walking paths and a performance pavilion.

“We envision the Great Lawn as the central hub,” Jacobsen said in the release. “The courtyard, pavilion and pathways branch off to encourage adventure and exploration of the space.

“We anticipate celebrating the new spaces by spring of 2026.”

For more information, visit https://www.lvdl.org/outdoor-space-plan.