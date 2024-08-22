Loving, easygoing cat seeks forever family’s laps to lounge in

GRAYSLAKE – Effie says, “Yep, that little inquisitive nose is me. I am always one of the first ones to try to press my nose to your hand to get the petting session started. I’m all purrs and rubs, so honestly it shouldn’t be too hard for you to make the decision to adopt me.

“I am an easy cat. I lived with a couple of dogs a couple of years ago and even with a cat that didn’t like me. I’m also the definition of a lap cat. So I hope you spend time watching TV, and at night, I have to be able to sleep in bed with you.”

Effie is about 5 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.