Letter: Despite government, media, God is in control

To the Editor:

As I read about the colossal failure of the Secret Service to guard the life of candidate Donald Trump, my heart sinks. It is obvious that Mr. Trump was set up to die. And yet he continues to bravely march as an America-loving and God-fearing man. I heard Pastor James Scudder at Quentin Road Baptist Church tell our congregation a day after the assassination attempt that God is in control. And so I took heart.

We live in a fallen world where the god of this age is Satan. Satan is on a leash and God will allow only so much evil from the Evil One. Reports confirm that Mr. Trump would have been a dead man had he not turned his head at that exact moment. Mr. Trump stated concerning the attempt on his life that “it is very clearly the hand of God, the grace of God.”

It is so easy for us working-class Americans to become skeptical and cynical when we look at the operations of our openly corrupt American government and American media. Our peace of mind can only come from the realization that God is in control. Please remember that we have in the American government and media men and women who love God and love their country. Unfortunately, the majority of our government and media people are men and women who are far from God.

The ungodly are motivated by the pursuit of that which is material. The godly are motivated by that which is spiritual. Material is a transitory lie, while the spiritual is an eternal truth. It has been said and consistently demonstrated that good overcomes evil. It always has and it always will. So, take heart. God is in control.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach