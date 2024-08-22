Legions of Craft Beer Fest planned Sept. 14

GURNEE – The Gurnee American Legion’s seventh annual Legions of Craft Beer Fest is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Gurnee American Legion, 749 Milwaukee Ave.

The event brings together craft beer enthusiasts, local breweries and community members for an afternoon of beer, food and fun. Tickets are available at www.gurneelegionsofbeer.com.

The festival will feature a selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries, live music, food trucks and activities.

Proceeds from the event support local veterans and community programs through the Gurnee American Legion.

For more information, visit www.gurneelegionsofbeer.com or call the Gurnee American Legion at 847-244-9282.