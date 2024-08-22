Fun, traditions mark start of school year at Woodlands Academy

Some members of Woodlands Academy’s Class of 2025 celebrate their newfound status with a banner proclaiming it as part of “Seniors Rule” festivities prior to the start of classes on Aug. 20. There was an underlying Olympics theme honoring Team USA. (Photo provided by Woodlands Academy)

LAKE FOREST – Students, faculty and staff attending the first day of classes Aug. 20 at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart were greeted by spirited signage and decorations inside and outside the building.

They were designed and created by the Class of 2025 as part of the traditional Seniors Rule celebration held before students report to their classrooms. During this time, members of the graduating class at the all-girls college-preparatory high school in Lake Forest have a lot of fun celebrating their newfound status at the beginning of each school year.

Another tradition also is observed just before classroom activities begin. The Woodlands Academy community gathers for the annual commissioning of faculty and staff. Adult community members are recognized individually for their vital, unique role in creating the Sacred Heart community at Woodlands. They do so in ways such as teaching, coaching, moderating clubs and activities, advising and attending to the school’s administrative needs.

Yet another Woodlands Academy tradition took place Aug. 16. The New Student Prayer Service marks the end of orientation for first-year students. This annual ceremony welcomes incoming freshmen, transfer students and their families into a tradition of Sacred Heart education that traces its roots to France in 1800. Woodlands Academy was founded near downtown Chicago in 1858 and moved to Lake Forest in 1904.

The New Student Prayer Service features a candle-lighting ceremony at its conclusion. Each first-year student receives a candle, which is then lit. At the end of the ceremony, the new students process out of the school’s chapel carrying their lit candles.

“The light you hold as you walk past the adults gathered will be a beautiful demonstration of how today marks the beginning of your Sacred Heart journey at Woodlands,” Head of School Susan Tyree Dempf told the students. “Rest assured that your orientation leaders, along with the entire Woodlands community, are individuals you can turn to for guidance and light.”

Before the prayer service, first-year students and their families toured their new classrooms, visited their lockers and participated in group icebreaker activities that prepared them for the Aug. 20 start of classes.