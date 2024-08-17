Police: Felon tried to shoot gun in bar near Antioch

Ronald X. Owens Jr., 37, of the 2800 block of Buckingham Drive, Lisle (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ANTIOCH -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a felon Aug. 16 after he allegedly attempted to shoot security staff at a bar.

About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, deputies responded to a bar in the 27800 block of West Grass Lake Road, unincorporated Antioch, for a report of a man with a gun, according to a news release. Lake County Sheriff’s telecommunicators were able to get a detailed description of two men from the 911 caller. Deputies arrived and were quickly able to locate and detain the two men.

Preliminary investigation shows Ronald X. Owens Jr., 37, of the 2800 block of Buckingham Drive, Lisle, and Edwin Roddy, 42, of the 700 block of Mill Court, Waukegan, were removed by security from the bar earlier for being disruptive, according to the release.

After being removed, Owens and Roddy walked to a car in the parking lot and returned to confront security. Police say Owens, now armed with a firearm, pointed the gun at security and pulled the trigger several times, but the firearm malfunctioned and did not fire.

The two then went back to a vehicle and met with others they initially arrived with, according to the release. It is believed Owens put the gun back in the car and the others left in the car.

Owens and Roddy returned to the bar again and tried to get inside but were stopped again by security. Roddy then allegedly punched one of the security guards. Both were quickly located by sheriff’s deputies and arrested.

Owens was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felony); two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon (Class 4 felonies); and no FOID/No CCL (Class 4 felony).

Roddy was charged with battery.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain on Owens. He was due in court Saturday morning.

Roddy was processed and released with a court date of Sept. 4.