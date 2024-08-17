Hainesville announces period to file petitions for candidacy

HAINESVILLE -- The April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election will include the following Village of Hainesville offices:

* Village mayor, four-year term of office.

* Village trustee, three trustees, each for a four-year term of office.

The first date to circulate the nominating petition packets is Aug. 20 through Nov. 18.

The first day to file Nominating Petition Packets at the Village of Hainesville is Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. and the last day to file is Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. The Village Hall will be open Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Village Clerk, Deputy Clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc. After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.