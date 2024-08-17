Grayslake woman, 64, dies in Gurnee crash

GURNEE -- A 64-year-old Grayslake woman died Aug. 13 in a crash involving her vehicle and a semi-trailer truck, authorities said.

About 11:50 a.m. Aug. 13, the Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route 41 and Delany Road for a report of a serious traffic crash involving a Honda sedan and a semi-trailer truck, according to a news release.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Sandra Booker, 64, of Grayslake, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Based on the severity of the crash the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital. Results of an autopsy conducted Aug. 14 indicate that Booker died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.