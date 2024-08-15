August 15, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Hours of operation winding down at Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center

Labor Day weekend to mark conclusion of season

By Shaw Local News Network

Alex Szymanski, 5, and Lily Witkowski, 8, both of Gurnee, climb the stairs of the “Otter’s Run” water slide at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center in Gurnee. (Candace H)

GURNEE – Make the most out of summer days at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center.

The pool now is open only on Saturdays and Sundays.

The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Passholder only entry will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

The center is closed Monday through Friday.

The center will be open Labor Day weekend. The last day of operations will be Sept. 2.

Labor Day weekend hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

For more information, visit Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center’s website.

Gurnee
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois