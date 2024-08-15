Hours of operation winding down at Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center

Alex Szymanski, 5, and Lily Witkowski, 8, both of Gurnee, climb the stairs of the “Otter’s Run” water slide at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center in Gurnee. (Candace H)

GURNEE – Make the most out of summer days at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center.

The pool now is open only on Saturdays and Sundays.

The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Passholder only entry will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

The center is closed Monday through Friday.

The center will be open Labor Day weekend. The last day of operations will be Sept. 2.

Labor Day weekend hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

For more information, visit Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center’s website.