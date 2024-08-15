Happy bundle of energy hopes for life with active family

GRAYSLAKE – Nebula says, “I’ve got loads of happy energy and a big smile for anyone who spends time with me. So while I don’t mind chilling with people, I am looking for an active family, maybe even one with kids and a dog that would spend time having fun, playing, you know, just enjoying life. I’ll keep you and the whole family healthy and loved. What more could you ask for?”

Nebula is a female puppy, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.