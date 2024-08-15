Floor Coverings International celebrates new chapter

Floor Coverings International of Lake County celebrated a successful ribbon-cutting event, marking a new chapter for the local family-owned business. (Photo provided by Floor Coverings International of Lake County)

LAKE VILLA – Floor Coverings International of Lake County celebrated with a ribbon-cutting to mark a new chapter for the local family-owned business.

The Aug. 5 event at the business at 461 Park Ave., Suite 200, in Lake Villa was attended by community members, local officials and representatives from the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremony highlighted the business’s commitment to providing high-quality flooring solutions with exceptional customer service. Attendees had the opportunity to explore flooring options and see firsthand the innovative design tools used to help homeowners visualize their choices.

Owner Steve Mobile expressed gratitude for the community’s support and excitement for the future.

“Everything we do revolves around relationships and we are excited to serve our community,” Mobile said.