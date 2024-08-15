Dynamic musical group to perform at Afrofest

Delivery Point blends traditional African rhythms with modern sounds to create a unique fusion that captivates audiences. They are the headliner for this year's Afrofest in North Chicago. (Photo provided by Delivery Point via Lake County Forest Preserves)

NORTH CHICAGO – Afrofest will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

The event is a vibrant celebration of African culture and heritage.

“Afrofest brings together families for an unforgettable day of music and culture,” Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves, said in a news release. “It’s a joyful celebration set in a beautiful venue.”

Live music performances will fill the day.

Headliner Delivery Point will take the stage at 6 p.m. Known for energetic performances and a diverse musical repertoire, Delivery Point blends traditional African rhythms with modern sounds to create a unique fusion that captivates audiences, event organizers said. Their music often showcases lively drumming, rich vocals and a blend of instruments that reflect various African cultures.

“Their performances go beyond mere concerts. They are immersive experiences that celebrate the richness and variety of African music,” Kyle said.

The family-friendly event will have local food vendors.

The Greenbelt Cultural Center is located at 1215 Green Bay Road. Admission and parking are free. Festgoers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and pack a picnic.