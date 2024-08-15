Community comes together for Gurnee Days

Eating contests were part of Gurnee Days this year, which took place Aug. 10 and 11 at Viking Park. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The community of Gurnee came together Aug. 10 and 11 to celebrate the end of summer at Gurnee Days at Viking Park.

The Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and Rib Eating Contest, which always is a crowd favorite, was back. This year, the Gurnee Police Department took home the coveted trophy.

Gurnee Days also hosted a Community Art Show in Viking Park’s Dance Hall. Talent was displayed by more than 350 local Gurnee students and adult artists.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 From ribs to local eats, music, fireworks, and entertainment, it was another Gurnee Days to remember. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Special thanks to art show judges Mary Neely, Val Brandner and Jack Littlefield of the Lake County Art League for taking time to view and judge all of the submitted artwork.

Congratulations to this year’s Community Art Show winners.

Best in Show: Luke Phillips, “Dream On” drawing, (High School)

Youth (ages 5-9): Sadie Ramirez, first; Mia Garcia, second; Anllela Hernandez, third

Junior (ages 10-13): Emilia Sanchez-Szepesi, first; Luna Hernandez-Flores, second; Christian Reese, third

Teen/High School (ages 14-18): Irving Fernandez, first; Alice Sosa-Rosas, second; Ruby Lester, third

Adult (19 and older): Seth Santi, first: Samantha McDonald, second: Paula Ofenloch, third

Senior (65 and older): Mary Kissel, first

The Gurnee Days Bags Tournament took place Aug. 10 with 10 teams participating. Alex Diaz and Sean Zimmerman were this year’s champions.

Live music and fireworks also highlighted the weekend. No Limit kicked off Gurnee Days. Hello Weekend rocked out before and after the fireworks show.

Gurnee’s Farmers Market, a car show and the Gurnee Days parade were part of Gurnee Days on Aug. 11.

Almost 300 cars drove into Viking Park for the car show, which was presented by North Shore Rods Inc. and McClure’s Garage.

Congratulations to this year’s car show winners:

• Bill Creany, 1958 Pontiac Bonneville, Best in Show and Wally Herman Award

• Dave and Cyndi Tiernan, 1969 Chevy Camero SS, Gurnee Fire Department Choice

• Doug Detienne, 1965 Pontiac GTO, Gurnee Police Choice

• Tom Schemenauer, 1949 Studebaker pickup, Gurnee Park District Choice

• Tim Silvetti, 1948 Olds Custom, Mayor Tom Hood’s Choice

• Brad Roseman, 1966 Ford Mustang, Shield 23 Foundation

This year’s parade theme Gurnee Goes for the Gold was inspired by the Olympics. Creativity was shown by local businesses and municipalities including the Gurnee Park District’s Olympic “swimming pool,” Warren Township Cheer and Pom and Honey Orthodontics.

The parade was led by Gurnee Days honoree Kathy Blair.

After the parade, guests enjoyed children’s activities, food, the Exchange Club of Gurnee’s beer garden and local vendor booths.

Sparks Fly, a Taylor Swift tribute band, took the stage and closed out Gurnee Days 2024.

In support of the local business community, Gurnee Days provided local vendor booths Aug. 10 and 11. Almost 20 local businesses were represented.

From ribs to music, fireworks and entertainment, it was another Gurnee Days to remember.

“It was truly a celebration. A celebration for the community with the community. Thank you to all our partners, staff and visitors for a memorable weekend,” Gurnee Park District Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in the news release.