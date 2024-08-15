Community blood drives available as need remains critical for type O blood

LAKE ZURICH – Nonprofit Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors to make an appointment to boost the blood supply for patients in need. More than 60 community blood drives are available in Illinois, including 11 in Lake County.

After Vitalant announced an emergency shortage of type O blood in July, the need remains especially critical for type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient and O-positive can help any patient with A-positive, B-positive, AB-positive or O-positive blood. Donors of all other blood types and platelet donations also are urgently needed.

Those who donate with Vitalant through Aug. 29 will receive a $10 gift card through Donor Rewards and be entered into the $10,000 Grocery Giveaway.

Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant Blood Donor mobile app or call 877-258-4825.

Upcoming blood drives:

Antioch: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Raymond Chevrolet, 188 Route 173.

Ingleside: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at St. Bede Catholic Church/Coleman Hall, 36455 N. Wilson Road.

Lake Forest: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Northern Illinois Food Bank – North Suburban Center on the Blood mobile, 13950 Business Center Drive.

Lakemoor: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Lakemoor village board room, 28581 Illinois Route 120.

Lake Zurich: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Hope Collective, 23153 W. Miller Road.

Lake Zurich: Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Ela Township, 1155 E. Route 22.

Mundelein: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Mundelein Park and Recreation District, 1401 N. Midlothian.

Vernon Hills: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church parish center rooms, 236 U.S. Highway 45.

Wauconda: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Transfiguration Catholic School, 316 W. Mill St.

Waukegan: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at Lake County Court House Sheriff training room, 18 N. County St.

Zion: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Zion Benton Public Library meeting room, 2400 Gabriel Ave.