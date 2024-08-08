Letter: Just a thought ... about being a romantic

To the Editor:

Being a dab of a romantic could be considered a light romantic who would plan a small candlelight dinner with cocktails for two. Nothing extra would be included other than words that describe caring feelings and the possibility of love expressed with sincerity.

A heavy romantic puts elbow grease into love talk while sharing a candlelight dinner with cocktails for two, maybe even cooking it together. Planning to share conversation will be enhanced by being seated in a comfortable, dimly lit room. The room is filled with soft music and the smell of fresh roses. A small personal poem and a gift to open sets the mood. This is a well-planned togetherness by a heavy romantic.

Which type of romantic are you or could you be a nonromantic?

Romance has roamed the Earth for many years and has captured the hearts of some while skipping many. Aromanticism is romantic orientation having very little or zero romantic tendencies. There are people who believe that romance is overrated and just a bunch of unnecessary fluff. This is not a one-size-fits-all type of world. Everyone beats their own drum and has a right to choose their own way to carry on by being a romantic or nonromantic individual.

Do you believe that romance will always be around? Is being wined and dined by someone a part of romance or would that simply only mean that two people like to eat and drink together?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda