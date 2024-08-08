Job fair planned in Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The Lake County Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Round Lake Area Park District Sports Center, 2004 Municipal Way.

Speak with more than 40 employers who are hiring about job opportunities in Round Lake and surrounding areas.

Veterans will be given priority during the first half hour.

Bring copies of your resume.

While registration is not required, people who register will receive updates about employers, workshops and other information to assist in their job search.

To register, click here.