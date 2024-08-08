Free shredding event planned in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN – A free community shredding event will take place Aug. 10.

The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tax Lady 1040 office, 201 E. Park St., Suite B, in Mundelein.

Paper Tiger Document Solutions will bring its shred truck and securely destroy sensitive documents.

Remember these important tips for quick shredding:

• The shredder can take only paper. You will need to take back any bags or boxes you bring to the bin.

• Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed. You must remove butterfly clips.

• Three-ring binders cannot be put into the machine. Paper in any binders will need to be removed before shredding.