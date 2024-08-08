Cuddly kitten seeks loving home, perhaps with sister

Rain is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Rain says, “OK, let’s get something straight right away. My sister is Lightning and my name should have been Sunshine and Gentle Breeze.

“We are super sweet kittens with big purr engines, always ready to introduce ourselves to everyone. So come over here. Do you enjoy acrobatics, purrs and have a lap available for a nap? We should meet soon.

“Adopt me with my sister or with a friend for Double the Love, Double the Fun. The second adoption fee is 50% off. I am at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.”

Rain is about 4 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.