August 01, 2024
Shaw Local
Recovering dog can be fostered first

Bane is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Aug. 1, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Bane is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 1, 2024.

Bane is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Erin Zeitler for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Bane says, “My name is Bane and I am now available for Foster-to-Adopt. I have quite a story and although my journey before Save-A-Pet is unknown, I have so much love to give and would love to share it with you.

“As a Foster-to-Adopt, you would foster me until my medical condition is all sorted out. Save-A-Pet will continue to cover the costs of my vet care. Isn’t that great? We can just focus on snuggles and spend time with each other until I am ready to officially have your last name. Read my full story on Save-A-Pet’s blog at https://www.saveapetil.org/2024/06/25/banes-story.”

Bane was found in a box with blankets and mice feces and almost starved to death. Terrified at first, he quickly realized he was safe, thanks to the loving care from the compassionate and amazing staff. Having suffered a couple of seizures, he spent time in a foster home to help him put on weight and get medically evaluated. He did very well with their dogs.

Bane is about 5 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

