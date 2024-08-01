Office packs backpacks for Fill A Heart 4 Kids

Agents and staff from the Libertyville office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago packed school care packs and backpacks with new supplies for Fill A Heart 4 Kids during the firm’s annual Community Kindness initiative. (Photo provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago)

LIBERTYVILLE – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announced agents and staff from the firm’s Libertyville office participated in a Fill A Heart 4 Kids event during the firm’s companywide Community Kindness initiative.

During Community Kindness, agents and staff in the firm’s Chicago-area offices select organizations to lend extra support.

This year, the Libertyville office selected Fill A Heart 4 Kids, an organization that provides homeless, at-risk and foster children with food, critical necessities, life skills and educational support to empower and build brighter futures for kids.

Libertyville agents and staff packed school backpacks with new supplies at Fill A Heart 4 Kids and helped organize hats, gloves and toiletries. They also packed individual bags with beads so kids can make friendship bracelets.

The office is collecting new school supplies and monetary donations through the end of the month.

For more information, contact Kindness Foundation ambassador Leslie Mulsoff at 773-405-7177 or lmulsoff@bhhschicago.com.

“Fill A Heart 4 Kids does such important work for youth who are in foster care or are homeless,” said Mark Pasquesi, president of brokerage. “Our Libertyville agents and staff enjoyed putting together backpacks, knowing that they are going to set a solid foundation for the school year for kids in need. I’d like to give a special thank you to Leslie Mulsoff, our Libertyville Kindness ambassador, for her coordination of the event.”