Lake County, Naval Station Great Lakes sign intergovernmental agreement

Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair, and Capt. Steve Yargosz, commanding officer for Naval Station Great Lakes, shake hands at the ceremonial signing on July 23. (Photo provided by Lake County)

LIBERTYVILLE – Lake County and Naval Station Great Lakes officials gathered July 23 to ceremoniously sign an Intergovernmental Support Agreement at the county’s Libertyville campus to strengthen their partnership.

Through the agreement, Lake County will provide sand, gravel and soil removal for NSGL. Lake County has an existing contract for the purchase of these services that allows NSGL to team up with the county for joint purchasing. As part of the IGSA, Lake County also will assist NSGL with material procurement.

“Lake County has had tremendous success improving efficiency and achieving cost savings by purchasing goods and services with other units of government,” said Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair. “The Naval Station has always been a great partner and we are proud to be the home of the Navy’s largest training installation and the estimated 100,000 active, reserve and retired service members and their families who live in Lake County.”

Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on more than 1,600 acres in Great Lakes, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This IGSA strengthens the relationship between Lake County and Naval Station Great Lakes,” said Capt. Steve Yargosz, commanding officer for Naval Station Great Lakes. “They can enhance efficiencies and develop a greater culture of mutual support. They can create new community revenue streams and they keep jobs and dollars local. The IGSAs we sign today are a win for all involved.”

In 2013, Congress enacted legislation creating IGSAs, which allow military services to form partnerships with local and state governments for the provision, receipt or sharing of installation and community support services.

“I’d like to thank the leadership of Naval Station Great Lakes and the Lake County Administrator’s leadership team for delivering this groundbreaking partnership,” said Paul Frank, chair of the Lake County Financial and Administrative Committee and board member for District 11. “This is a great example of the good things we can do when government agencies partner together to deliver efficiency and cost savings. I’m proud to be here today to help commemorate and launch this new partnership agreement.”

The IGSA was approved by the Lake County Board at its July meeting.