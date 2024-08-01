Gurnee Park District welcomes new recreation director

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District announced Melissa Marsh is its new director of recreation.

Marsh joins the Gurnee Park District with a wealth of experience in the field of parks and recreation. Most recently, Marsh served as division director of recreation and museum services at Glenview Park District, where she oversaw and supported the district’s comprehensive recreation and aquatics department, as well as the district’s museums The Grove, Historic Wagner Farm, Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie and Schram Memorial Chapel.

Before working in Glenview, Marsh was the director of parks and recreation with the village of Lincolnwood, where she managed parks and facilities, recreation programs, special events, community partnerships and capital improvement projects.

Her background also includes serving National Gold Medal Award-winning and Distinguished Agency Accredited communities such as the Park District of Oak Park, Fox Valley Park District and Homewood-Flossmoor Park District.

Marsh holds a master’s degree in public administration from Governors State University and a bachelor’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism from the University of Illinois. She is a graduate of the National Recreation and Park Association Revenue Development and Management School and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association Leadership Academy. She also is a certified park and recreation professional.

Throughout her time working in the field, Marsh has admired the many ways in which the Gurnee Park District builds community and creates a fun environment where people of all ages can grow.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Gurnee Park District and am excited to work with the team to continue providing innovative programs and services in support of the district’s mission,” Marsh said in a news release. “I am passionate about parks and recreation, both as a professional and in my personal life.”

Outside of the office, Marsh enjoys being outdoors and exploring parks and trails.

The Gurnee Park District looks forward to having Marsh join the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Melissa on board,” Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in the release. “Her contributions will play an integral role in our continued growth and ability to provide exceptional services to our community.”