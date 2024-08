LAKE VILLA – Floor Coverings International of Lake County will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting Aug. 5.

The event, which will have Mayor James McDonald as a special guest and Lake County Chamber of Commerce officials, will take place at 10 a.m. at the business, 461 Park Ave., Suite 200, in Lake Villa.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.