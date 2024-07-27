Man, 19, charged in shooting death in Round Lake Beach

Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, of the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- A Round Lake Beach man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Valeria Rodriguez, authorities said.

About 9:10 p.m. July 24, Round Lake Beach Police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive, Round Lake Beach, for a report of an injured person. When police officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old inside the residence who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Preliminary information indicates a person fired a gun outside, and a stray bullet entered the victim’s home and struck Rodriguez, 15. Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

It does not appear that Rodriguez was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Round Lake Beach detectives and Task Force investigators reviewed video surveillance from several cameras in the area of the shooting. In the early morning hours of July 26, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach.

During their search, they located a semi-automatic pistol and other evidence. Preliminary analysis of the pistol shows it is consistent with discharging the shell casing located outside of Rodriguez’ home.

Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, of the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony). Additional charges are expected pending additional forensic information, according to the release.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Victim Support Specialist Team has been activated and in close contact with the Rodriguez family.