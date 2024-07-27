Five-vehicle crash near Antioch leaves 1 person critically injured

ANTIOCH -- Lake County Sheriff’s crash investigators are investigating a Thursday afternoon five-vehicle crash that left one person critically injured, police said.

About 6:05 p.m. July 25, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 173 east of Route 45, in unincorporated Antioch, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release. Five vehicles were involved.

Preliminary investigation shows a Ford F-550, hauling an excavator, was traveling west on Route 173, approaching Route 45.

The driver of the Ford, a 52-year-old Waukegan man, failed to slow down for traffic stopped at the red light. The front of the Ford struck the back of a Nissan Versa, driven by a 23-year-old Savoy man.

The Nissan then struck a stopped Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 47-year-old man from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. The Volkswagen was then pushed into a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 39-year-old Woodstock man.

The force and momentum of Ford then caused the Nissan to sideswipe a stopped Kia K5, driven by a 60-year-old Antioch man.

A rear seat passenger in the Nissan, a 24-year-old Champaign woman, was taken via medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan and a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, a 25-year-old Champaign man, were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Kia were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.