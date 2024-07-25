Playful young cat craves attention from forever family

Loki is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 25, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Loki says, “Someone mentioned that I should have been named Dr. Love. Why, you may ask? Well, not to brag, but I’m glad you did. Simply put, I love attention. I rub against your hand, I talk to you, I purr as you scratch me behind my ears and under my chin, I love to be held and more. Everything about me screams ‘love me!’

“I also like to have fun and besides regular toys, they just introduced us to this machine that spits out catnip bubbles that float around. It is so much fun trying to catch them.”

Loki is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.