Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

ANTIOCH – Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church celebrated the ordination of its new pastor, Zackary Zuberbier, on June 30.

In attendance were 12 sister congregation pastors as part of the celebration service.

Zuberbier will be the pastor of instruction and administration. Ed Ungemach is senior pastor.

Zuberbier was born in Milwaukee. His father worked as a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department and his mother was a stay-at-home mom.

Zuberbier attended Lutheran grade school at St. Jacobi Lutheran in Greenfield, Wisconsin, and high school at Martin Luther High School just down the road.

After graduating high school in 2016, Zuberbier went to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, for his bachelor’s degree. He served as president of the Art in Ministry program and was captain of the college’s men’s golf team. Graduating in May 2020, he enrolled at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wisconsin, to pursue his Master of Divinity.

As part of the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary training program, Zuberbier was assigned to Faith Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia, for his Vicar year (the third year of training is an on-site, full-time internship). Upon completing his Vicar responsibilities and returning to the seminary for his senior year, Zuberbier served at Crown of Life Lutheran Church of Hubertus, Wisconsin, as a senior vicar.

On May 23, Zuberbier received his first pastoral ministry assignment from the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod assignment committee to serve as an associate pastor at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Antioch.

Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 24300 West Grass Lake Road in Antioch.

Summer worship service hours are 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible studies for both children and adults are offered at 8:15 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome to attend.

For more information on the church, call 847-395-1660 or visit faithantioch.org.